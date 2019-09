- Some diehard fans have already arrived in Athens ahead of Saturday's game between Georgia and Notre Dame.

"It's Athens," said Brian Mehnert, who arrived Thursday from South Dakota. "You gotta enjoy it, you know?"

The matchup is slated to be one of the biggest in college football this weekend, with Georgia ranked #3 in the AP poll and Notre Dame at #7. The game also holds special meaning for Bulldog Nation, because the two teams have only played each other a few times--once for a title.

"[This is] the third game ever," said Bill Robinson, who traveled from just outside Savannah Thursday to set up his tailgate on Oconee Street." I remember the first one back in '80 when we beat 'em for the National Championship and it's just got that allure to it. You want to be part of it."

Robinson does not have tickets for Saturday's game, but said it is worth traveling to Athens for the atmosphere alone. He plans to watch the Dawgs take home a 'W' from his RV.

"It's gonna be tight, but I think Georgia's got a real good chance. I think they'll really pull it out--a touchdown or more," Robinson said.

Mehnert, however, has a different view.

"We're the Dawgs, we got it this year," said Mehnert. "I think we're going to light 'em up. I think we're going to win by at least 17 points."