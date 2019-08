- While running back Ezekiel Elliott is holding out for a new contract, quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly turned down a deal.

The report comes from Michael Lombardi with The Athletic. He said Prescott rejected a $30 million per year offer. Other details like how much would be guaranteed are not clear.

Prescott is going into the final year of his rookie contract. He could be a free agent after this season if the Cowboys fail to sign him.

He earns $2 million this year.