- For three months now, Braves Country has been waiting, wondering, and worrying about how their ol' skipper is doing. Bobby Cox suffered a severe stroke back on April 2, mere hours after participating in the Braves Opening Day festivities.

News of his condition has been scarce until now.

FOX 5 Sports spent the day with Cox and his family Thursday. They said the Hall-of-Famer has had a long and difficult struggle since he suffered the stroke. There have been complications. Plenty of ups and downs. But he's on the comeback trail and fighting hard as you would expect.

He and his wonderful wife, Pam, generously invited the FOX 5 Sports Team into their day on Thursday. It is a daily regimen which involves exercise, therapy, family, and of course, baseball.

The visit really gives one the sense the therapists, caregivers, and most importantly, family members feel he has made great improvement in recent days. He smiled a lot and even laughed at KRod's lame jokes.

Cox even said his goals are to return to Cooperstown this summer for Hall of Fame festivities and to be ready for Braves Spring Training. Braves fans everywhere are going to hold him to it!

Cox managed the Braves for 24 years from 1978 to 1981 and then again 1990 to 2010, leading the team to 14 straight division titles and winning the World Series in 1995.

The 77-year-old is known as a fighter, having been ejected nearly 160 times during his career, leading to his holding the all-time record for MLB ejections.

During his retirement season, every MLB team the Braves played, except for the Marlins, honored him. The following year his No. 6 jersey was retired and he was inducted into the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame. Two years later, he was unanimously elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Cox family said they have appreciated the prayers and support from everyone in Braves Country.