<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408055018" data-article-version="1.0">Bobby Cox released from hospital, transferred to rehab facility</h1> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:ken.rodriguez@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/breaking-news/bobby-cox-released-from-hospital-transferred-to-rehab-facility?fbclid=IwAR0fNoqms7C4xO0HBw8VY5SGVUeNwKPSNW-9-jyOI3Ifr9gj00fyVUfvCfc">Ken Rodriguez</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/breaking-news/bobby-cox-released-from-hospital-transferred-to-rehab-facility?fbclid=IwAR0fNoqms7C4xO0HBw8VY5SGVUeNwKPSNW-9-jyOI3Ifr9gj00fyVUfvCfc">FOX 5 Sports </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 09:59PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 10:49PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MARIETTA, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - FOX 5 Sports has learned that legendary Braves manager, Bobby Cox was released from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Monday, and is transitioning to a local rehab facility. Cox suffered a stroke in early April and has experienced a troublesome recovery since that time. According to sources he has much more work ahead of him- but is gaining more strength, speech, and mobility each day. </p>

<p>Cox, who turns 78 Tuesday, is the fourth-winningest manager in MLB history, leading the Braves to 15 postseason appearances in 21 years at the helm.</p>

<p>The team won 14 straight division titles and captured a World Series crown in 1995 under Cox's leadership. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 and is a member of the Braves Hall of Fame.</p>

<p>His last public appearance was at the team's home opener against the Cubs on April 1.</p> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Swanson leads HR derby as Fried, Braves beat Brewers 12-8</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 11:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Max Fried allowed two hits in six scoreless innings, Dansby Swanson hit a drought-breaking, three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 12-8 Friday night in a matchup of second-place teams.</p><p>Swanson, Josh Donaldson and Tyler Flowers hit home runs off right-hander Corbin Burnes in a nine-run sixth inning. Freddie Freeman homered and drove in two runs.</p><p>Fried (6-2) had five strikeouts and walked two batters. The Braves led 12-0 before three relievers gave up eight runs in three innings.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/riley-teheran-pace-braves-attack-in-win-over-cardinals-1" title="Riley, Teheran pace Braves' attack in win over Cardinals" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/_DSC7769_1558063676291_7280122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Atlanta Braves outfielder Austin Riley celebrates while rounding first base after hitting a fourth-inning home run during an MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Austin McAfee)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Riley, Teheran pace Braves' attack in win over Cardinals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GEORGE HENRY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 11:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Austin Riley went 3 for 4 and drove in a run, Julio Teheran pitched five-plus scoreless innings, and the Atlanta Braves won for the fifth time in six games with a 10-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.</p><p>Riley, who homered in his second major league at-bat Wednesday, doubled off the top of the wall in the second inning and singled in a run in the third. He scored twice.</p><p>Teheran (3-4) allowed two hits - a bloop single by Yadier Molina to begin the fifth and a single by Paul Goldschmidt to begin the sixth - and drove in two runs with a sacrifice bunt in the second and a single in the third. Teheran, who has a 0.53 ERA over his last three starts, walked four and struck out four.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/austin-riley-homers-in-mlb-debut-braves-blank-cardinals-4-0" title="Austin Riley homers in MLB debut, Braves blank Cardinals 4-0" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/GettyImages-1149375888_1557976159549_7271500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/GettyImages-1149375888_1557976159549_7271500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/GettyImages-1149375888_1557976159549_7271500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/GettyImages-1149375888_1557976159549_7271500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/GettyImages-1149375888_1557976159549_7271500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits his first Major League home run in the fourth inning during his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park on May 15, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Austin Riley homers in MLB debut, Braves blank Cardinals 4-0</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 11:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 16 2019 01:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Austin Riley made quite a splash in his big league debut Wednesday night, homering off Michael Wacha to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.</p><p>Mike Soroka turned in another strong start with three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings, but this night belonged to the 22-year-old Riley.</p><p>Another top prospect for the Baby Braves, he was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game after Ender Inciarte went on the 10-day injured list with a sore back.</p> 