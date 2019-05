- FOX 5 Sports has learned that legendary Braves manager, Bobby Cox was released from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Monday, and is transitioning to a local rehab facility. Cox suffered a stroke in early April and has experienced a troublesome recovery since that time. According to sources he has much more work ahead of him- but is gaining more strength, speech, and mobility each day.

Cox, who turns 78 Tuesday, is the fourth-winningest manager in MLB history, leading the Braves to 15 postseason appearances in 21 years at the helm.

The team won 14 straight division titles and captured a World Series crown in 1995 under Cox's leadership. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 and is a member of the Braves Hall of Fame.

His last public appearance was at the team's home opener against the Cubs on April 1.

