Stacey Abrams, female presidential candidates rally against antiabortion laws Stacey Abrams, female presidential candidates rally against antiabortion laws By FOX 5 News
Posted May 19 2019 09:17AM EDT
Video Posted May 19 2019 09:12AM EDT
Updated May 20 2019 05:20PM EDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Getty_StaceyAbrams_051919_1558271850210_7288505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Getty_StaceyAbrams_051919_1558271850210_7288505_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Getty_StaceyAbrams_051919_1558271850210_7288505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Getty_StaceyAbrams_051919_1558271850210_7288505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Getty_StaceyAbrams_051919_1558271850210_7288505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407774177-407774150" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Getty_StaceyAbrams_051919_1558271850210_7288505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Getty_StaceyAbrams_051919_1558271850210_7288505_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/19/Getty_StaceyAbrams_051919_1558271850210_7288505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams has gathered the top female presidential candidates in a call for action against a number of antiabortion laws that have been passed in the states.

In a video posted to Twitter Saturday, Abrams is joined by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

"Right now across the South and around the country, a woman's right to control her body and a doctor's ability to give the health care we deserve is under attack," Abrams says in the video.

RELATED: Stacey Abrams says she's still considering presidential bid

The five female politicians asked their supporters to help organizations to protect the right to a safe, legal abortion.

Please join @SenGillibrand, @KamalaHarris, @amyklobuchar, @ewarren and me in supporting organizations that protect the right to safe, legal abortion.

Donate today➡️https://t.co/auZeMVx6nB pic.twitter.com/Z5ZPRGPzVZ
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 18, 2019

Abrams, who lost a close race for governor of Georgia to Republican Brian Kemp, is also joining these political heavyweights in the Democratic run for president.

Kemp recently signed of Georgia's "heartbeat bill," which would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks. Unless it's blocked in court, it is set to go into effect in 2020.

MORE: Sen. Gillibrand, advocates speak out against abortion ban in Georgia

While others, including actress Alyssa Milano, have suggested a boycott of the state until the law is struck down, Abrams is calling for people to support organizations fighting to keep abortion legal instead of boycotting the state.

"I know the perpetrators of #HB481 -- most of them men -- will not be moved by protest," Abrams said in a tweet thread. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nationwide liver transplant policy caught up in court case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An attorney says a nonprofit that manages the U.S. organ transplant system is rolling back a new nationwide policy over how to allocate scarce livers available for transplants as the issue is tied up in a lawsuit.</p><p>Sara Frey said during a hearing Monday in federal court in Atlanta that the United Network for Organ Sharing was on track to reinstate its old policy by Thursday morning.</p><p>U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg last week ordered the rollback pending the outcome of a court appeal that could take months to resolve.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/trump-s-epa-shifts-more-environmental-enforcement-to-states" title="Trump's EPA shifts more environmental enforcement to states" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/04/24/TRUMP%20IN%20ATLANTA%204-23%20WAGABCEME01_3.mpg.13_00_48_57.Still010_1556126207923.jpg_7152554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump's EPA shifts more environmental enforcement to states</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Susan Holmes' home, corner store and roadside beef jerky stand are right off Oklahoma Highway 31, putting them in the path of trucks hauling ash and waste from a power plant that burns the high-sulfur coal mined near this small town.</p><p>For years, when Bokoshe residents were outside, the powdery ash blowing from the trucks and the ash dump on the edge of town would "kind of engulf you," Holmes said. "They drove by, and you just couldn't breathe."</p><p>Over three decades, the ash dump grew into a hill five stories high. Townspeople regard the Environmental Protection Agency as the only source of serious environmental enforcement. Whenever people took their worries about ash-contaminated air and water to state lawmakers and regulators, "none of them cared," Holmes said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/jimmy-carter-finds-a-renaissance-in-2020-democratic-scramble-1" title="Jimmy Carter finds a renaissance in 2020 Democratic scramble" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20UPDATE%205P%20_00.00.55.03_1558057108733.png_7279262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jimmy Carter finds a renaissance in 2020 Democratic scramble</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BILL BARROW, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2019 05:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jimmy Carter carved an unlikely path to the White House in 1976 and endured humbling defeat after one term. Now, six administrations later, the longest-living chief executive in American history is re-emerging from political obscurity at age 94 to win over his fellow Democrats once again.</p><p>A peanut farmer turned politician then worldwide humanitarian, Carter is taking on a special role as several Democratic candidates look to his family-run campaign after the Watergate scandal as the road map for toppling President Donald Trump in 2020.</p><p>"Jimmy Carter is a decent, well-meaning person, someone who people are talking about again given the time that we are in," Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in an interview. "He won because he worked so hard, and he had a message of truth and honesty. (Photo credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO)" title="GETTY GoT pics_1558373503180.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fans spot water bottles accidentally left in 'Game of Thrones' series finale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/tameka-tiny-harris-talks-new-music-and-family"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/20/Tiny_Harris_talks_new_music_and_family_0_7290795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tiny_Harris_talks_new_music_and_family_0_20190520154302"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tameka 'Tiny' Harris talks new music and family</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more 