- Dozens of advocates and elected officials, including a 2020 presidential hopeful, spoke out at the Georgia Capitol Thursday against the state's new abortion law.

"We must come together to declare that reproductive rights are human rights, they are civil rights, and they are non-negotiable," said United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York.

Gillibrand is one of several Democrats hoping to challenge President Donald Trump in the next election.

Governor Brian Kemp, R-Georgia, signed The LIFE Act into law earlier this month.

"The LIFE Act is very simple, but also very powerful," said Gov. Kemp. "A declaration that all life has value, that all life matters and that all life is worthy of protection."

The measure bans most abortions in the state after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is at around six weeks of pregnancy. The law does contain exceptions in situations where the mother's life is in danger or the fetus is deemed incompatible with life and in cases of rape or incest when the victim files a police report.

Georgia is just one of many states with new abortion restrictions. Wednesday, Alabama's governor signed an even more strict measure into law.

"This is a battle being waged on all fronts, and that’s where we have to fight it: in the courts, in the states, in Congress, and in the White House," said Sen. Gillibrand.

Her remarks came after another gathering at the Capitol where a coalition of men called on other men to stand up for women's reproductive rights.

"We've got to stand up and say yes, this issue affects women. I'm going to let women lead, but I'm going to be standing right beside them the whole time fighting very hard too," said State Rep. David Dreyer, D-Atlanta.

Rep. Dreyer said those who are opposed to abortion restrictions should support pro-choice candidates in 2020 and support organizations like the ACLU that plan to fight the new laws in court.