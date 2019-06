- A pro-life organization called on Georgians to cancel their Netflix accounts and sign a national petition after the CEO of the streaming service said they may "rethink" their investment in the state.

In a news conference Tuesday, Georgia Right to Life said they will not allow Netflix and other "Hollywood" companies to influence the state's values.

"We've been more than accommodating for them to come into our state, however, there is a point that you draw the line," said Carolyn Garcia, a pro-life advocate.

RELATED: Netflix will 'rethink our entire investment' if Georgia abortion law takes effect

The push comes after Netflix and other companies have threatened to stop working in Georgia if the controversial "heartbeat" abortion ban goes into effect. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed the measure last month and it is scheduled to become law January 1, 2020.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” said Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in a widely-published statement. “It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there — while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

RELATED: Disney CEO: 'Very difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Netflix is currently working on four separate productions in the state.

"Netflix does not represent our Georgia values. We will never--let me say this again--we will never exchange babies' lives for money," said pro-life advocate Suzanne Guy.

Georgia Right to Life has partnered with the Personhood Alliance to circulate an online petition urging Netflix to "back off." As of Tuesday morning, they reported the petition had 18,000 signatures, though it was not clear how many of those were from people living in Georgia.

SEE ALSO: Prosecutors push back on enforcing new state abortion laws