class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409814939" class="mod-wrapper Disney CEO: 'Very difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect takes effect" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/disney-ceo-very-difficult-to-film-in-georgia-if-abortion-law-takes-effect" addthis:title="Disney CEO: 'Very difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409814939.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409814939");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409814939_409821514_187110"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409814939_409821514_187110";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409821514","video":"569444","title":"Disney%20CEO%20on%20Georgia%27s%20abortion%20law","caption":"Disney%20CEO%20on%20Georgia%27s%20abortion%20law","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FDisney_CEO_on_Georgia_s_abortion_law_0_7329976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FDisney_CEO_on_Georgia_s_abortion_law_569444_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653837511%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DJSgSuF_yw2UqER3WzzSb7d9loM8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fdisney-ceo-very-difficult-to-film-in-georgia-if-abortion-law-takes-effect%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2h8K5vFwED6yBCPclIaVfPh8kG-JnnZPcdqL3iOaWEw48Z0osDo4PJdJs"}},"createDate":"May May 30 2019 11:18AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409814939_409821514_187110",video:"569444",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Disney_CEO_on_Georgia_s_abortion_law_0_7329976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Disney%2520CEO%2520on%2520Georgia%2527s%2520abortion%2520law",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/30/Disney_CEO_on_Georgia_s_abortion_law_569444_1800.mp4?Expires=1653837511&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=JSgSuF_yw2UqER3WzzSb7d9loM8",eventLabel:"Disney%20CEO%20on%20Georgia%27s%20abortion%20law-409821514",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fdisney-ceo-very-difficult-to-film-in-georgia-if-abortion-law-takes-effect%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2h8K5vFwED6yBCPclIaVfPh8kG-JnnZPcdqL3iOaWEw48Z0osDo4PJdJs"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 5 News
Posted May 30 2019 10:51AM EDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 11:18AM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 11:35AM EDT class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Bob Iger speaks onstage during the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Media Preview at the Disneyland Resort on May 29, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Bob Iger speaks onstage during the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Media Preview at the Disneyland Resort on May 29, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409814939-409814924" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/GettyImages_DisneyCEOIger_053019_1559227858482_7329344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Bob Iger speaks onstage during the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Media Preview at the Disneyland Resort on May 29, 2019 in Anaheim, California. ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Bob Iger speaks onstage during the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Media Preview at the Disneyland Resort on May 29, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Disney CEO Bob Iger said it would be "very difficult" for his company to continue filming in Georgia if the state's new abortion law takes effect, according to Reuters.

"I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard," Iger told the news agency. "Right now we are watching it very carefully."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed the "heartbeat bill" into law on May 7, although it's not scheduled to take effect until Jan. 1, 2020. The measure bans abortions after about six weeks, when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, except in cases of rape or incest.

Earlier this week, Netflix said it will contest the legislation and "rethink our entire investment" in Georgia because of the abortion law. 