- Zoo Atlanta has announced that a special member of its family is pregnant.

Lulu, a 19-year-old western lowland gorilla, is expecting! The pregnancy was confirmed via ultrasound, which was shared on Twitter.

The baby gorilla is expected to arrive in summer 2019. He/she will be the third offspring of Lulu and 29-year-old silverback Taz.

“We’re thrilled about welcoming another new member to the continuing legacy of the gorilla program at Zoo Atlanta,” said Hayley Murphy, DVM, Deputy Director. “Gorillas are an area of longtime leadership for our organization. That leadership is more vital than ever before if we are to maintain the health and viability of the zoological population while using our knowledge, resources and roles as educators to preserve gorillas in the wild.”

Lulu's newest baby will be the 24th gorilla born at Zoo Atlanta since the opening of the landmark Ford African Rain Forest in 1988.

For updates on Lulu's pregnancy, you can follow along via Facebook.