- A day of fun at Lake Lanier turned into tragedy after a woman was killed while riding a personal watercraft Saturday.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, game wardens and members of the Hall County Fire Services were called to an area near Van Pugh Park around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Officials say 20-year-old Kaylynn Ticas of Lawrenceville was riding the watercraft at a "high rate of speed" when she hit the shoreline.

Bystanders quickly removed her from the water, and fire officials rushed her to Northeast Georgia Medical Genter where she later died from her injuries.

Officials are now investigating the cause of the incident and will release more information when available.

