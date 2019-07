- Officials said the father and son who had to be rescued from the waters of Lake Lanier last week have died.

The 30-year-old father, Libao, and 9-year-old son, Ethan Chen, were spending the day at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands on July 11. Around 2:50 p.m., Hall County Fire Services said the father noticed his son had not resurfaced and went into the lake to find him. Officials said Libao also went underwater.

A lifeguard located the boy and started first aid. Libao was also located by a lifeguard and pulled from the water.

RELATED: Child dies, father in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Lanier

Both were initially taken to the same hospital in critical condition. Ethan was later taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where he died Wednesday. Libao died a day at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is assisting in investigating the incident.

No word on services for the father and son.

RELATED: Child dies, father in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Lanier