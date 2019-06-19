< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413529007" class="mod-wrapper <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413529007" data-article-version="1.0">Wife charged with killing Atlanta-area attorney, burning body</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/wife-charged-with-killing-atlanta-area-attorney-burning-body" addthis:title="Wife charged with killing Atlanta-area attorney, burning body"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413529007.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413529007");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413529007-0">10 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413529007-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Cherokee_MelodyFarris_061919_1560952676911_7419239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413529007-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Cherokee_MelodyFarris_061919_1560952676911_7419239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413529007-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Cherokee_MelodyFarris_061919_1560952676911.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.05.26_1532735554178.png_5860132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413529007-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.05.26_1532735554178.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.15.17_1532735558199.png_5860134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413529007-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.15.17_1532735558199.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.09.00_1532735555751.png_5860133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413529007-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.09.00_1532735555751.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.38.28_1532735565706.png_5860140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413529007-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.38.28_1532735565706.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.41.27_1532735566648.png_5860141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413529007-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.41.27_1532735566648.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.47.03_1532735567550.png_5860142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413529007-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.47.03_1532735567550.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.55.08_1532735569513.png_5860144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413529007-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.55.08_1532735569513.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.51.00_1532735569430.png_5860143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413529007-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.51.00_1532735569430.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.58.08_1532735571649.png_5860145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413529007-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.58.08_1532735571649.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413529007-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Cherokee_MelodyFarris_061919_1560952676911_7419239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Cherokee_MelodyFarris_061919_1560952676911.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.05.26_1532735554178.png_5860132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.05.26_1532735554178.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.15.17_1532735558199.png_5860134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.15.17_1532735558199.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.09.00_1532735555751.png_5860133_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.09.00_1532735555751.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.38.28_1532735565706.png_5860140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.38.28_1532735565706.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.41.27_1532735566648.png_5860141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.41.27_1532735566648.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.47.03_1532735567550.png_5860142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.47.03_1532735567550.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.55.08_1532735569513.png_5860144_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.55.08_1532735569513.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.51.00_1532735569430.png_5860143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.51.00_1532735569430.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Cherokee_MelodyFarris_061919_1560952676911.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.05.26_1532735554178.png_5860132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.05.26_1532735554178.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.15.17_1532735558199.png_5860134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.15.17_1532735558199.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.09.00_1532735555751.png_5860133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.09.00_1532735555751.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.38.28_1532735565706.png_5860140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.38.28_1532735565706.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.41.27_1532735566648.png_5860141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.41.27_1532735566648.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.47.03_1532735567550.png_5860142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.47.03_1532735567550.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.55.08_1532735569513.png_5860144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.55.08_1532735569513.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.51.00_1532735569430.png_5860143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.51.00_1532735569430.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/27/V%20PURCELL%20LN%20DEATH%20INVESTIGATION%206P_00.00.58.08_1532735571649.png_5860145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="V PURCELL LN DEATH INVESTIGATION 6P_00.00.58.08_1532735571649.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/wife-charged-with-killing-atlanta-area-attorney-burning-body">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/wife-charged-with-killing-atlanta-area-attorney-burning-body">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413529007" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Detectives have arrested a woman accused of murdering her metro-Atlanta attorney husband and burning his body.</p><p>According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, on July 5, 2018, deputies were called to a home on the 2100 block of Purcell Lane in Alpharetta after human remains were found on the property.</p><p>The remains, which investigators say were burned "extensively," were eventually identified as 58-year-old attorney Gary Farris, who owned the property where his body was found.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/deputies-identify-remains-of-man-found-on-cherokee-county-property">MORE: Deputies identify remains of man found on Cherokee County property</a></strong></p><p>An extensive autopsy then revealed that Farris was killed in a shooting at that his death was a homicide.</p><p>On Tuesday, police arrested Farris' wife, 59-year-old Melody Farris, in Tulahoma, Tennessee. Officials say Melody Farris shot her husband inside their home, then burned his body and evidence on their property.</p><p>Melody Farris is charged with murder with malice, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and concealing the death of another. </p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/human-remains-found-in-cherokee-county-woods"><strong>RELATED: Human remains found on wooded Cherokee Co. property</strong></a></p><p>She is currently in custody at Tennessee's Coffee County Adult Detention without bond. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story413529007 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading <!-- end: STORY --> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/tree-crashes-onto-northwest-atlanta-home" title="Tree crashes onto northwest Atlanta home" data-articleId="413512237" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Tree_falls_onto_home_0_7418814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Tree_falls_onto_home_0_7418814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Tree_falls_onto_home_0_7418814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Tree_falls_onto_home_0_7418814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Tree_falls_onto_home_0_7418814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tree falls onto home" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tree crashes onto northwest Atlanta home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A tree crashed onto a home in northwest Atlanta Wednesday morning. </p><p>A homeowner on the 3700 block of Collier Drive Northwest called 911 early Wednesday morning reporting a tree had fallen onto his home, blocking his front door.</p><p>Atlanta Police and Fire responded to find a large tree toppled onto the home just before 6 a.m., but the homeowner was able to escape through a side door.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-double-shooting-leaves-1-dead-in-sw-atlanta" title="Police: Double shooting leaves 1 dead in SW Atlanta" data-articleId="413497188" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Aniwaka%202%20REV_1560933049131.png_7418608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Aniwaka%202%20REV_1560933049131.png_7418608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Aniwaka%202%20REV_1560933049131.png_7418608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Aniwaka%202%20REV_1560933049131.png_7418608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Aniwaka%202%20REV_1560933049131.png_7418608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Double shooting leaves 1 dead in SW Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 04:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead and a woman fighting for her life Wednesday morning.</p><p>Investigators said they were called to the scene just after 2:15 a.m to a home on Aniwaka Avenue Southwest and discovered a man and woman shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to Grady Health System in critical condition.</p><p>Police told FOX 5 they are investigating the incident as a possible domestic situation. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/decatur-looking-for-3-men-in-violent-armed-robbery" title="Decatur looking for 3 men in violent armed robbery" data-articleId="413441239" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Thieves_rob_couple_0_7416888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Thieves_rob_couple_0_7416888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Thieves_rob_couple_0_7416888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Thieves_rob_couple_0_7416888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Thieves_rob_couple_0_7416888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thieves rob couple" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Decatur looking for 3 men in violent armed robbery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Denise Dillon</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Decatur Police have put out an alert for the three thieves who held up a couple early Sunday morning during a violent armed robbery.</p><p>Decatur Police say a couple was walking on Church Street near East Trinity Place when they were approached by three men. One of them asked to use their cell phone. When the couple said no, the three pushed the couple to the ground. </p><p>Police said the man tried to fight back, just as one of the three pulled a silver handgun from his waistband. The gun fell to the ground, the man jumped on top of it. As they wrestled for the gun, one of the other three snatched the woman's purse. The robbers got the gun back and took off running. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/pre-teens-dance-through-summer-at-atlanta-ballets-aileycamp"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/aileycamp1_1560937728654_7417897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="aileycamp1.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pre-teens dance through summer at Atlanta Ballet's AileyCamp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tree-crashes-onto-northwest-atlanta-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/COLLIER%20DR%20TREE%20ON%20HOUSE%206-19%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_06.46.52.07_1560944805515.png_7418768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="COLLIER DR TREE ON HOUSE 6-19 WAGABCEME01.mpg_06.46.52.07_1560944805515.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tree crashes onto northwest Atlanta home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/casting-call-june-19-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/12/Casting%20Call_1439395761413_93544_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Good Day Casting Call"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Casting Call: June 19, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-plans-air-force-one-flyover-in-dc-as-part-of-revamped-july-4-celebration-report"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/19/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20061919_1560940760168.jpg_7418617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald J. Trump waves as he prepares to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, to begin his trip to Iowa.(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" title="FLICKR President Donald Trump Official White House Photo 061919_1560940760168.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump plans Air Force One flyover in DC as part of revamped July 4 celebration: report</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/more-allegations-in-college-admissions-scandal" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/harvard%20getty%20image_1560955470493.jpg_7419093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/harvard%20getty%20image_1560955470493.jpg_7419093_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/harvard%20getty%20image_1560955470493.jpg_7419093_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/harvard%20getty%20image_1560955470493.jpg_7419093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/harvard%20getty%20image_1560955470493.jpg_7419093_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>More allegations in college admissions scandal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wife-charged-with-killing-atlanta-area-attorney-burning-body" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Cherokee_MelodyFarris_061919_1560952676911_7419239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Cherokee_MelodyFarris_061919_1560952676911_7419239_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Cherokee_MelodyFarris_061919_1560952676911_7419239_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Cherokee_MelodyFarris_061919_1560952676911_7419239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Cherokee_MelodyFarris_061919_1560952676911_7419239_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wife charged with killing Atlanta-area attorney, burning body</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-day-archive/good-day-atlanta-viewer-information-june-19-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/11/GDA%20Good%20Day%20Atlanta%20Viewer%20Information_1439293963410_85216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 19, 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/pre-teens-dance-through-summer-at-atlanta-ballets-aileycamp" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/aileycamp1_1560937728654_7417897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/aileycamp1_1560937728654_7417897_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/aileycamp1_1560937728654_7417897_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/aileycamp1_1560937728654_7417897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/aileycamp1_1560937728654_7417897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pre-teens dance through summer at Atlanta Ballet's AileyCamp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-campaign-rakes-in-stunning-25m-in-single-day-for-re-election-launch" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Reynolds&#x20;-&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump campaign rakes in stunning $25M in single day for re-election launch</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 