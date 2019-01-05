U.S Marshals take over search for Bo Dukes

- A national manhunt is underway Saturday morning for Bo Dukes, one of the Georgia men accused in connection with the death of Tara Grinstead.

Officials say the 34-year-old Dukes is wanted for rape and kidnapping in a separate case that happened on New Year's Day at his Warner Robbins home.

Warner Robbins police say Dukes kidnapped two women in Bonaire earlier this week, brought them to his home, and then raped them at gunpoint.

The case has now been handed over to U.S. Marshals and Warrants Division.

Police say they're holding out on releasing too much information because they believe Dukes may be following updates on TV.

Authorities previously charged Dukes of helping conceal the body of former Georgia beauty queen and high school teacher Grinstead back in 2015.

He is now wanted for rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.