- Two people were hospitalized following a crash involving an ambulance Friday afternoon in Clayton County, according to EMS officials.

The wreck involved an SUV and an ambulance, where it appeared the vehicles hit each other head on along Tara Blvd. Authorities told FOX 5's Will Nunley, the ambulance was not on an emergency run at the time of the crash and was not transporting a patient.

The ambulance driver and one person from the SUV were taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions.

Investigators are on the scene.