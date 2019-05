- Two people were arrested and a number of drugs were seized Tuesday when investigators and Troup County deputies searched a home.

According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, about 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine was found, as well as 867 Xanax tablets, cocaine, methadone, marijuana, and numerous prescription medications.

Investigators said they also found about $9,000 in cash inside the home.

Authorities arrested Christopher James Sherman, 29, and Bonnie Elizabeth Sherman, 30, on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with the intent to distribute, and possession of methadone.

Sherman also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Sheriff's Office.