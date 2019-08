- A traffic stop back in June led to the largest heroin seizure in Douglas County's history.

On June 25, Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped a Chevrolet Sonic on Interstate 20 eastbound near South Baggett Road. The deputies ended up searching the vehicle and found a large amount of heroin inside.

Investigators said the search revealed four metal cubes, each made out of quarter-inch steel. Each cube had five rectangular tubes which were welded together with plates covering what was inside. Each of the five tubes had about 20 kilograms of heroin.

The driver of the vehicle, Catarino Lopez, of Texas, was taken into custody for trafficking heroin.

Investigators said the heroin was being sent to a hotel in the Lithia Springs area to be picked up by people working with Lopez.

The next day, authorities arrested Ulises Quiroa-Uriarte and Uriarte Leonel Valdez as co-conspirators in the case.

All three of the suspects are being held without bond at the Douglas County jail.