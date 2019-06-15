< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412922159" class="mod-wrapper Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over Georgia's abortion law addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/tiffany-haddish-cancels-atlanta-show-over-georgia-s-abortion-law" addthis:title="Tiffany Haddish cancels Atlanta show over Georgia's abortion law"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412922159.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412922159");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412922159-412922132"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412922159-412922132" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Getty_TiffanyHaddish_061519_1560654474013_7403178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV" /> </div> </div> Posted Jun 15 2019 11:08PM EDT ATLANTA (AP) - Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has canceled her upcoming Atlanta performance because of Georgia's new restrictive abortion law.

The "Girls Trip" star sent a statement to ticketholders Saturday, saying she cannot "in good faith" perform in Georgia unless it withdraws the so-called heartbeat bill. Haddish had been scheduled to perform June 22 at the Fox Theatre.

MORE: John Legend on Georgia abortion law boycott: 'Money talks'

The new law would ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. Unless it's blocked in court, it's set to go into effect in 2020. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/family-friends-gather-to-celebrate-life-of-georgia-teenager" title="Family, friends gather to celebrate life of Georgia teenager" data-articleId="412916926" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Community_gathers_for_teen_dancer_s_vigi_0_7402876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Community_gathers_for_teen_dancer_s_vigi_0_7402876_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Community_gathers_for_teen_dancer_s_vigi_0_7402876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Community_gathers_for_teen_dancer_s_vigi_0_7402876_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Community_gathers_for_teen_dancer_s_vigi_0_7402876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Community gathers for teen dancer's vigil" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family, friends gather to celebrate life of Georgia teenager</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 10:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 12:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Family, friends, and even strangers gathered Saturday night to remember the life of a Georgia teenager who died during dance practice.</p><p>A vigil was held in honor of 17-year-old Elyse Purefoy, who collapsed suddenly during practice for Arabia Mountain High School's dance team. She died a short while later.</p><p>"All the heaviness, all the sadness, lay it aside because now is a time for celebration," DeKalb Academy's Sonya Armstrong said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crew-targets-canton-neighborhood-for-break-in-spree" title="Crew targets Canton neighborhood for break-in spree" data-articleId="412914952" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Car_thieves_target_Canton_neighborhood_0_7402872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Car_thieves_target_Canton_neighborhood_0_7402872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Car_thieves_target_Canton_neighborhood_0_7402872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Car_thieves_target_Canton_neighborhood_0_7402872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Car_thieves_target_Canton_neighborhood_0_7402872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Car thieves target Canton neighborhood" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crew targets Canton neighborhood for break-in spree</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 10:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A crime crew took advantage of a trusting Cherokee County neighborhood to go on an overnight spree, breaking into dozens of cars.</p><p>Neighbors in the Brooke Parke subdivision said the area was so safe they couldn't believe the rash of break-ins could even happen in their neighborhood.</p><p>"It completely caught me and I think everybody else off guard. This is a neighborhood where you don't have to lock your doors even the doors to your home you think you're OK leaving them," homeowner Justing Deringer said. "Definitely caught me and others off guard."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/family-displaced-firefighter-injured-following-east-point-house-fire" title="Family displaced, firefighter injured following East Point house fire" data-articleId="412850740" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Family_escapes_house_fire__two_dogs_die_0_7401608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Family_escapes_house_fire__two_dogs_die_0_7401608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Family_escapes_house_fire__two_dogs_die_0_7401608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Family_escapes_house_fire__two_dogs_die_0_7401608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Family_escapes_house_fire__two_dogs_die_0_7401608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Family escapes house fire, two dogs die" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family displaced, firefighter injured following East Point house fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 10:21AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The East Point Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Kenny Court that sent two men to the hospital and claimed the lives of two dogs.</p><p>Firefighters got a 911 call from the homeowner just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. When fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. </p><p>The homeowner and his son managed to escape because their dogs started barking and alerted them to the smoke and flames. The dogs did not make it out alive. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-friends-gather-to-celebrate-life-of-georgia-teenager"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/P%20ARABIA%20MTN%20TRACK%20COLLAPSE%2010P_00.00.58.16_1560652278048.png_7402880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P ARABIA MTN TRACK COLLAPSE 10P_00.00.58.16_1560652278048.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family, friends gather to celebrate life of Georgia teenager</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crew-targets-canton-neighborhood-for-break-in-spree"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/P%20BROOKE%20PARK%20CAR%20BREAK-INS%2010P_WAGAee1a_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1560651335301.png_7403001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P BROOKE PARK CAR BREAK-INS 10P_WAGAee1a_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1560651335301.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Crew targets Canton neighborhood for break-in spree</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-fire-displaces-4-clayton-county-families"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House fire displaces 4 Clayton County families</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/airbnb-offering-trip-inspired-by-around-the-world-in-80-days-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/AIRBNB_IS_RECREATING_THE__AROUND_THE_WORLD_IN_80_DAYS__TRIP__FILE___2UFGIWIA.mp4_00.00.42.05_1560635164119_7402624_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="AIRBNB_IS_RECREATING_THE__AROUND_THE_WORLD_IN_80_DAYS__TRIP__FILE___2UFGIWIA.mp4_00.00.42.05_1560635164119.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Airbnb offering trip inspired by 'Around the World in 80 Days'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-friends-gather-to-celebrate-life-of-georgia-teenager" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/P%20ARABIA%20MTN%20TRACK%20COLLAPSE%2010P_00.00.58.16_1560652278048.png_7402880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/P%20ARABIA%20MTN%20TRACK%20COLLAPSE%2010P_00.00.58.16_1560652278048.png_7402880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/P%20ARABIA%20MTN%20TRACK%20COLLAPSE%2010P_00.00.58.16_1560652278048.png_7402880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/P%20ARABIA%20MTN%20TRACK%20COLLAPSE%2010P_00.00.58.16_1560652278048.png_7402880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/P%20ARABIA%20MTN%20TRACK%20COLLAPSE%2010P_00.00.58.16_1560652278048.png_7402880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Family, friends gather to celebrate life of Georgia teenager</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crew-targets-canton-neighborhood-for-break-in-spree" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/P%20BROOKE%20PARK%20CAR%20BREAK-INS%2010P_WAGAee1a_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1560651335301.png_7403001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/P%20BROOKE%20PARK%20CAR%20BREAK-INS%2010P_WAGAee1a_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1560651335301.png_7403001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/P%20BROOKE%20PARK%20CAR%20BREAK-INS%2010P_WAGAee1a_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1560651335301.png_7403001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/P%20BROOKE%20PARK%20CAR%20BREAK-INS%2010P_WAGAee1a_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1560651335301.png_7403001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/P%20BROOKE%20PARK%20CAR%20BREAK-INS%2010P_WAGAee1a_146.mxf_00.00.00.26_1560651335301.png_7403001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crew targets Canton neighborhood for break-in spree</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-fire-displaces-4-clayton-county-families" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House fire displaces 4 Clayton County families</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/airbnb-offering-trip-inspired-by-around-the-world-in-80-days-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/AIRBNB_IS_RECREATING_THE__AROUND_THE_WORLD_IN_80_DAYS__TRIP__FILE___2UFGIWIA.mp4_00.00.42.05_1560635164119_7402624_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/AIRBNB_IS_RECREATING_THE__AROUND_THE_WORLD_IN_80_DAYS__TRIP__FILE___2UFGIWIA.mp4_00.00.42.05_1560635164119_7402624_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/AIRBNB_IS_RECREATING_THE__AROUND_THE_WORLD_IN_80_DAYS__TRIP__FILE___2UFGIWIA.mp4_00.00.42.05_1560635164119_7402624_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/AIRBNB_IS_RECREATING_THE__AROUND_THE_WORLD_IN_80_DAYS__TRIP__FILE___2UFGIWIA.mp4_00.00.42.05_1560635164119_7402624_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/AIRBNB_IS_RECREATING_THE__AROUND_THE_WORLD_IN_80_DAYS__TRIP__FILE___2UFGIWIA.mp4_00.00.42.05_1560635164119_7402624_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Airbnb offering trip inspired by 'Around the World in 80 Days'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rapper-21-savage-donates-25k-for-legal-aid-for-detained-immigrants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/04/P%2021%20SAVAGE%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_WAGA8e59_711.mxf_00.00.14.08_1549342026244.png_6718466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/04/P%2021%20SAVAGE%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_WAGA8e59_711.mxf_00.00.14.08_1549342026244.png_6718466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/04/P%2021%20SAVAGE%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_WAGA8e59_711.mxf_00.00.14.08_1549342026244.png_6718466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/04/P%2021%20SAVAGE%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_WAGA8e59_711.mxf_00.00.14.08_1549342026244.png_6718466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/04/P%2021%20SAVAGE%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_WAGA8e59_711.mxf_00.00.14.08_1549342026244.png_6718466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-us/download-the-fox-5-atlanta-app">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX5atlanta"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/FOX5Atlanta"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Atlanta App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-atlanta/id378084979?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.com.droid.foxwaga&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 5 Storm Team App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-storm-team-weather/id542487199?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.waga.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/waga-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public FIle</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script 