e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story411424363" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411424363" data-article-version="1.0">Spike Lee calls for Hollywood to 'shut it down' in Georgia</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411424363" data-article-version="1.0">Spike Lee calls for Hollywood to 'shut it down' in Georgia</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411424363" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Spike Lee calls for Hollywood to 'shut it down' in Georgia&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment/spike-lee-calls-for-hollywood-to-shut-it-down-in-georgia-1" data-title="Spike Lee calls for Hollywood to 'shut it down' in Georgia" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment/spike-lee-calls-for-hollywood-to-shut-it-down-in-georgia-1" addthis:title="Spike Lee calls for Hollywood to 'shut it down' in Georgia"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411424363.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411424363");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411424363-408832835"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411424363-408832835" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/entertainment/spike-lee-calls-for-hollywood-to-shut-it-down-in-georgia-1">LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film By LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer
Posted Jun 07 2019 04:54PM EDT But at the arrivals line for Denzel Washington's American Film Institute lifetime achievement tribute Thursday, Lee said now is the time for Georgia-based productions to "shut it down" and boycott the state's booming film industry to drive change.</p> <p>Lee acknowledged that a mass exodus could dent livelihoods, but cited black bus drivers affected by the Civil Rights Movement-era boycott in Montgomery.</p> <p>"I know it's going to affect people's livelihood. (Oscar Flores, FOX 11)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disneyland officials announce child care financial assistance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ANAHEIM (CNS) - Disneyland officials today outlined a plan to spend $10 million a year for a program to help its employees pay for child care.</p><p>The program will be rolled out this fall for full- and part-time employees with children 12 years old or younger. Disneyland officials said it will amplify its existing programs for employees such as "backup care" and assistance obtaining child care referrals, "homework help" and other resources.</p><p>"Making quality child care more accessible and affordable is the latest addition to a growing package of innovative programs that reflect our ongoing commitment to expand opportunities and improve the lives of our cast members," said The Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/-dr-john-funky-new-orleans-night-tripper-musician-dies" title="'Dr. John,' funky New Orleans 'night-tripper' musician, dies" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dr. John performs during the day six of 2013 Festival International de Jazz de Montreal on July 3, 2013 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Raffi Kirdi/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Dr. John,' funky New Orleans 'night-tripper' musician, dies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KEVIN McGILL and CAIN BURDEAU, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dr. John, the New Orleans singer and piano player who blended black and white musical styles with a hoodoo-infused stage persona and gravelly bayou drawl, died Thursday, his family said. He was 77.</p><p>In a statement released through his publicist, the family said Dr. John, who was born Mac Rebennack, died "toward the break of day" of a heart attack. They did not say where he died or give other details. He had not been seen in public much since late 2017, when he canceled several gigs. He had been resting at his New Orleans area home, publicist Karen Beninato said last year in an interview.</p><p>Memorial arrangements were being planned. "The family thanks all whom have shared his unique musical journey, and requests privacy at this time," the statement said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/in-real-life-tony-stark-move-robert-downey-jr-aims-to-clean-up-planet-with-advanced-tech" title="In real-life Tony Stark move, Robert Downey Jr. aims to clean up planet with advanced technology" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Robert_Downey_Jr__focuses_on_saving_the__0_7361745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Robert_Downey_Jr__focuses_on_saving_the__0_7361745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Robert_Downey_Jr__focuses_on_saving_the__0_7361745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Robert_Downey_Jr__focuses_on_saving_the__0_7361745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/Robert_Downey_Jr__focuses_on_saving_the__0_7361745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt=""Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr. is taking lessons from Tony Stark into the real world by creating a group that will use advanced technology to protect the earth." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>In real-life Tony Stark move, Robert Downey Jr. aims to clean up planet with advanced technology</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 10:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Robert Downey Jr. might just be a real-life Tony Stark. The “Iron Man” actor announced the launch of a new organization that will combat climate change with advanced technology.</p><p>Downey said the organization, called Footprint Coalition, will officially launch in April 2020. class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/praise-s-darlene-mccoy-weighs-in-on-actress-putting-up-billboard-to-get-tyler-perry-s-attention"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_20190607181615"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Praise's Darlene McCoy weighs in on actress putting up billboard to get Tyler Perry's attention</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/the-queso-truck-stops-by-good-day-atlanta-with-cheesy-treats"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/WAGA_QuesoFoodTruck_060719_1559929604344_7364093_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_QuesoFoodTruck_060719_1559929604344.PNG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Queso Truck stops by Good Day Atlanta with cheesy treats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/iyanla-vanzant-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Iyanla_Vanzant_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Iyanla_Vanzant_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_20190607174043"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Iyanla Vanzant on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/father-and-son-warm-hearts-with-gibberish-conversation-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/07/Father__son_warm_hearts_with_conversatio_0_7363499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Father__son_warm_hearts_with_conversatio_0_20190607142311-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Father and son warm hearts with gibberish conversation</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364219_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364219_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364219_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Praise's Darlene McCoy weighs in on actress putting up billboard to get Tyler Perry's attention</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/nasa-will-let-tourists-visit-the-international-space-station-starting-in-2020" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NASA will let tourists visit the International Space Station starting in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/the-queso-truck-stops-by-good-day-atlanta-with-cheesy-treats" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/WAGA_QuesoFoodTruck_060719_1559929604344_7364093_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/WAGA_QuesoFoodTruck_060719_1559929604344_7364093_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/WAGA_QuesoFoodTruck_060719_1559929604344_7364093_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/WAGA_QuesoFoodTruck_060719_1559929604344_7364093_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/WAGA_QuesoFoodTruck_060719_1559929604344_7364093_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Queso Truck stops by Good Day Atlanta with cheesy treats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/iyanla-vanzant-on-good-day-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Iyanla_Vanzant_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Iyanla_Vanzant_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364138_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Iyanla_Vanzant_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364138_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Iyanla_Vanzant_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364138_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Iyanla_Vanzant_stops_by_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7364138_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Iyanla Vanzant on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/atlanta-dog-shelter-covers-adoption-fees-for-national-pet-appreciation-week" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Image%20from%20iOS_1559928655229.jpg_7364088_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Image%20from%20iOS_1559928655229.jpg_7364088_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Image%20from%20iOS_1559928655229.jpg_7364088_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Image%20from%20iOS_1559928655229.jpg_7364088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Image%20from%20iOS_1559928655229.jpg_7364088_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Atlanta dog shelter covers adoption fees for National Pet Appreciation 