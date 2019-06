- Surveillance video from Carrollton shows three men breaking into cars this past weekend. Police say they've since captured one of the men after a high-speed chase in Cobb County.

The man has been identified as 18-year-old Jordyn Houston. In surveillance video, it appears Houston is holding a gun. Police say when he was captured in Cobb County Monday he was in a stolen pickup truck taken from this same Carrollton neighborhood last weekend. Police said he was also armed with a gun which was also from a vehicle in that same neighborhood.

Police say it happened in the Sunset Hills neighborhood of Carrollton. According to police, the men targeted the homes because of their proximity to the Sunset Hills Country Club.

Police are still trying to identify and locate two of the suspects. Police believe them to also be armed.

Anyone with information that can help identify the two other men wanted in the case call the Carrollton Police Department.