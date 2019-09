- Officials have taken a student into custody after police say they brought a weapon into a DeKalb County high school.

Tuesday morning, Lithonia High School was placed on a temporary lockdown after a report that there was a weapon on campus.

DeKalb County School District Police responded to the school, and an investigation led them to the discovery of the weapon.

According to police, one student has been taken into custody and the weapon has been recovered. Officials have not yet identified the student or the weapon.

No one was harmed during the lockdown.

The school has resumed its normal schedule with more officers remaining on-site for the day to ensure the school's safety.