Son of Cherokee County firefighter loses battle with cancer By FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 24 2019 05:13PM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 05:28PM EDT story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414478818" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The Georgia teen who had firefighters around the world supporting him during his battle with leukemia has died.</p><p>Logan Droke, whose father, Randall, works for the Cherokee County Fire Department, was moved last week to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas. He passed away Sunday night with his family by his side.</p><p>Earlier this month, Sandy Springs firefighters packed his room as Fire Chief Keith Sanders met with Logan and made him an honorary firefighter. Chief Sanders explained to Logan the three core values it takes to be a firefighter.</p><p>"One of them is honor. One of them is dedication. The third is courage. You demonstrate all three of those," Chief Sanders told Logan.</p><p>The 17-year-old gained worldwide attention after his father, in full Cherokee County firefighter dress, walked the stage at Creekview High School to accept his son's diploma. In the audience were dozens of firefighters from Cherokee and Cobb counties.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/firefighters-around-the-world-rally-to-support-son-of-georgia-firefighter"><strong>RELATED: Firefighters around the world rally to support son of Georgia firefighter</strong></a></p><p>Logan was battling leukemia for the fourth time. When Logan went into the hospital, word spread like wildfire through the firefighter community. Soon, firefighters from around the world began making videos wishing Logan well and sending them to him.</p><p>They also raised thousands of dollars through a <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/the-droke-family">GoFundMe page</a> for Logan to be sent to Texas for treatment.</p><p>In a statement sent to FOX 5 News, a friend of the family wrote:</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>"Logan won everyone over with his smile, kindness, and large heart. He will be greatly missed! 