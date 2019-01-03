Sheriff: Body found in Upson County may be that of missing Lamar County man

- Investigators are trying to determine if the body found in Upson County is that of a missing Lamar County father.

Roderick Crawford was last seen last Friday after driving to work to check his schedule. Family members said Crawford had driven to Craft Flower Mill on Industrial Road to check his schedule as a truck driver for J & M Tank Lines. The mill is about 4 miles away from his Barnesville area home.

Crawford told his three boys that he would be right back, but the 46-year-old father hasn’t been seen since. His wife said he called her at 7:19 p.m., around the same time like most nights, when she gets off work to talk to her during her long commute, but she had missed his call by a minute and didn’t receive any further calls.

Investigators said Crawford’s phone “pinged” a cell tower in Upson County, about 15 miles from his home, a half hour after that call. It was then deactivated a short time later.

Tuesday, investigators said they found his SUV abandoned in Clayton County.

Authorities said an autopsy will be performed on the body before the official identity, cause and manner of death are released, but investigators added they do strongly suspect foul play.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to assist with the case.

RELATED: Missing man's SUV found abandoned in Clayton County