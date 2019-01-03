Female murder suspect named Clayton County's 'most wanted'

- The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office placed a woman accused of murder at the top of the county’s Most Wanted List Thursday, making her the first woman to top the list.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill put Ashanti Leandrea Dorsey at the top of the most wanted list on charges she shot and killed a wanted man Wednesday after an argument.

According to a news release, Dorsey is accused of killing Dontavious Maurice Morrison on Lakeview Way.

Deputies say Morrison was wanted for another incident when he allegedly led them on a high speed chasse in the Iron Gate subdivision before leaving a stolen firearm and drugs in the vehicle.

According to the release, Dorsey also shot at another man, causing him to run for his life

The Sheriff’s Office describes Dorsey as a known prostitute who is a suspect in a series of robberies of men who solicited her services off of the internet.

Investigators warn anyone who engages in soliciting prostitution from the internet is placing themselves at extreme risk until Dorsey is caught, and they should seriously consider refraining from this illegal activity in the future.

The Sheriff’s Office describe Dorsey as a 21-year-old black female who is 5’ 7”, and weighs approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities consider Dorsey armed and dangerous and urge anyone spotting her to dial 911 immediately.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ashanti Dorsey can call the Fugitive Squad at 770-477-4479 or send an anonymous tip through the Nixel tip line.