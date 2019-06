- A high-speed chase over the weekend unfolded as FOX 5 cameras were rolling over the weekend in Locust Grove. The chase started as a manhunt for four people robbed at a store and ended with a crash in Atlanta off Jonesboro Road.

FOX 5’s Will Nunley was the only reporter on the scene to witness the events as they unfolded.

Investigators in Locust Grove and Henry County are working to piece together Saturday’s reported armed robbery and chase.

Authorities said the armed robbery happened at the Verizon Wireless retail store in Locust Grove. The store is very close to the interstate and within seconds, the suspects were able to make their escape into traffic.

Henry County police spotted the vehicle and gave chase. The vehicle pursuit ended when the car crashed at Jonesboro Road and Interstate 285.

In a video exclusive to FOX 5 News, authorities can be seen racing to catch up to the other suspects. It is believed they ran into a heavily wooded area. Officials said the weather conditions made it difficult for K-9 officers or police helicopters to assist in the search.

Locust Grove police said that three of the four suspects are still at-large. Police are now combing through video and working to identify the other suspects in the case.

An employee of the cell phone store said no one was injured, but they too are wanting the suspects to be identified and caught.

