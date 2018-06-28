$10,000 reward for ID in Sandy Springs senior citizen murder

- Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the person responsible for the murder of a Sandy Springs senior citizen.

Kay Thomasson, 71, was found dead around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on Old Woodbine Road. Investigators believe the actual murder took place earlier that morning.

Investigators are searching for Thomasson's black 2012 Kia Sorrento with Georgia tag PWU1162. Police said the rear of the vehicle has a trailer hitch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.