Rockdale County deputies make massive marijuana bust
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Rockdale County busted a major pot growing operation this week.
Law enforcement confiscated nearly 30 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday.
Deputies arrested the driver, Kecia Burch, and then raided a nearby home where deputies said they found ten more pounds of pot and a device used to press large quantities of marijuana into bales.
According to investigators, Delia Waters was arrested at the home.
