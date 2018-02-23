Rockdale County deputies make massive marijuana bust

- Deputies in Rockdale County busted a major pot growing operation this week.

Law enforcement confiscated nearly 30 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Thursday.

Deputies arrested the driver, Kecia Burch, and then raided a nearby home where deputies said they found ten more pounds of pot and a device used to press large quantities of marijuana into bales.

According to investigators, Delia Waters was arrested at the home.

