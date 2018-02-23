Major drug bust in Gwinnett County leads to two arrests

- It's one of the largest heroin busts Georgia has ever seen went down this week.

Authorities seized millions of dollars’ worth of drugs in Gwinnett County.

Investigators said the drugs confiscated included heroin, meth, and cocaine.

Police also found more than half a million dollars in cash and an AK-47.

Two men, Miguel Guzman and Armando Hernandez, were arrested on intent to distribute charges.

Officials said the drug seizure happened in Atlanta because the area is a regional hub for drugs.

The bust was the result of a joint effort between the DEA, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Lilburn Police.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing and they hope to make additional arrests in the coming weeks.

