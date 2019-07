- More than two-dozen protesters gather outside an ICE field office in Atlanta Monday afternoon.

Expressing their opposition for the nationwide deportation raids which got underway this weekend, the demonstration was hosted by the activist group Never Again Action".

It is a group made up of mostly Jewish Americans.

They led the demonstrators in prayer, before beginning chants, centered around abolishing ICE.

One protester even handcuffed himself to the outside gate of the ice building.

Similar protests happened at other cities across the country, but as far as Atlanta goes, ICE officials said Sunday's action was routine, and not different than any other operation.