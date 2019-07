If you're a "Friends" fanatic get excited because you can now bring a bit more of the hit 90's sitcom into your home.

Pottery Barn is releasing a limited-edition collection inspired by the show.

It's a collaboration that makes a lot of sense since Pottery Barn goes way back with the beloved television sitcom.

The furniture store's infamous apothecary table was the center of the season six episode "The One with the Apothecary Table."

Now, you can buy the furniture piece just like the one Rachel had.

Other items include a Central Perk mug and a logo throw pillow.

The collection hits stores July 30, just a couple months ahead of the show's 25th anniversary.