- Police in Decatur are searching for a brazen porch thief caught on camera.

Surveillance video released this week shows the man outside a home in the 700 block of Clairemont Avenue.

Police said the suspect took outdoor furniture that was on the home’s front porch sometime around 2:30 a.m. on June 10.

Anyone who recognizes the man should contact Decatur Police at 678-553-6687 or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).