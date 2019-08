- South Fulton police are searching for a suspect they say kidnapped a 3-year-old child and stole a car.

News of the stolen car with the child inside traveled fast on the 5400 block of Sierra Trail early Monday morning.

"Her neighbor had knocked on her door early this morning, screaming, very alarmed that her car was stolen with her child in there," a resident who lived near the scene said.

Police say they received a 911 call and within minutes was able to find the vehicle abandoned nearby with the child still inside.

"The child was safe, which was great and a blessing there, and then from there the police took action," the neighbor told FOX 5.

Officers canvassed the area searching for the suspect, but so far have made no arrests. The child was immediately returned home.

Investigators have searched the vehicle for evidence, and are working to identify a potential suspect. They believe it may be possible that he fled on foot and may still be in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Fulton police.