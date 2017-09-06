Police identify contractor responsible for escaped tiger in Henry County

- Authorities say they have identified Feld Entertainment Inc. as the company contracted to transport a Bengal tiger that was on the loose in Henry County Wednesday morning.

The company contacted law enforcement to report the missing animal from a shipment going from Florida to Tennessee, according to police.

Officials say the tiger managed to escape after the truck stopped in Georgia during the overnight hours. The company discovered the tiger was missing once it reached the truck reached its destination, according to police.

An examination of the tiger revealed a microchip that matched to the number held by Feld Entertainment Inc., according to authorities.

Police said they were forced to shoot and kill a tiger that was on the loose in Henry County early Wednesday morning.

Henry Co.: I-75 NB ramp to Jodeco Rd shut down as crews search for a loose tiger. Yeah, I just typed that.#fox5atl pic.twitter.com/2mxU8M8Xw3 — SKYFOX Traffic (@SKYFOXTraffic) September 6, 2017

At around 6 a.m., authorities responded to reports of a tiger walking on Interstate 75 near the Jodeco Road overpass. Responding officers quickly located the animal and kept sight of it as they waited for animal professionals to respond to the scene.

Captain Joey Smith told FOX 5 officers were forced to shoot and killed the tiger after it jumped over a fence at a home on Meadowbrook Road and attacked a small dog in the backyard. The family told us the pup, "Journey," survived the attack and is doing fine.

"With the tiger in close proximity to a school bus route in a densely populated area, officers made the decision to put the animal down with gunfire fearing that occupants of the home could be in danger as well as others in the area," police said in a news release.

#BREAKING SHOTS FIRED near I75 Jodeco Rd where reports of tiger came in. Just heard dozen shots - officers with rifles LISTEN: shots fired pic.twitter.com/d5DmVBlgDz — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) September 6, 2017

"STAY INSIDE" what police told employees at Stockbridge Hardee's this AM LISTEN: #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/LF6gsvbaY3 — Kaitlyn Pratt Fox 5 (@Fox5Kaitlyn) September 6, 2017

Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary said police contacted them in hopes of safely bringing the animal back to their facility by chemically immobilizing it.

"Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities," Noah's Ark said. "All of our tigers are accounted for."