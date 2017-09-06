Police: Tiger on the loose in Henry County

- Police confirm a tiger is on the loose in Henry County.

Authorities have shut down the Interstate 75 exit ramp to Jodeco Road where animal control officials are working to capture the animal.

Henry Co.: I-75 NB ramp to Jodeco Rd shut down as crews search for a loose tiger. Yeah, I just typed that.#fox5atl pic.twitter.com/2mxU8M8Xw3 — SKYFOX Traffic (@SKYFOXTraffic) September 6, 2017

Officers told FOX 5 they currently can see the tiger.