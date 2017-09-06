Police: Tiger on the loose in Henry County

Posted: Sep 06 2017 06:06AM EDT

Updated: Sep 06 2017 06:06AM EDT

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police confirm a tiger is on the loose in Henry County. 

Authorities have shut down the Interstate 75 exit ramp to Jodeco Road where animal control officials are working to capture the animal. 

Officers told FOX 5 they currently can see the tiger. 

