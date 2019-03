- Police in McDonough are searching for theives they say are targeting trucks.

Investigators say the suspects stole a white 2004 Ford F-250 from a Holiday Inn Express on the 1300 block of Highway 20 West.

On the same night, theives stole another 2004 F-250 from the True Hotel on the 200 block of Avalon Court.

Investigators believe the same thieves are behind both thefts.

They said the first truck had Florida tag ID69IH and the second was from Kentucky with license plate 378XFJ.

If you've seen either vehicle, please call 678-782-6322 or Crime Stoppers.