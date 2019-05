The man Gwinnett County police say defrauded an Alpharetta woman of more than $80,000 is behind bars this morning.

Police in Franklin, Tennessee tell FOX5 John Martin Hill was taken into custody early Wednesday morning in Williams County on a fugitive warrant. Officials there say Hill will have a court date May 30th and the matter of extradition to Georgia will be discussed afterwards. Tennessee authorities say they also have a hold on Hill from Montgomery County, Maryland.

Gwinnett County police say the Alpharetta woman apparently met the man named John Hill on the on-line dating site Match.com. They interacted on March 27 and met the same day. The suspect told the victim that he was a millionaire. During their short romance, he convinced her that they were in love and wanted to buy a house together. They went house-hunting and selected a home they were interested in. Within a week of knowing one another, they agreed to get married.

The woman gave the suspect more than $80,000 to use toward the purchase of a house and furniture. Following the exchange of money, the suspect ceased all contact.

Gwinnett detectives learned that the suspect lives at an apartment in Duluth with another woman and child. He also recently purchased a 2014 BMW and painted it black. His last known place of residence is on Plantation Trace Drive in unincorporated Duluth.

Further investigation into John Hill revealed that he has changed his name over five times in the past two and a half years. He is accused of committing similar crimes in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey.

Hill faces charges for Theft by Deception in Gwinnett County.