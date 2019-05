- An Alpharetta woman who was looking for love instead became victim of an alleged huckster, and police believe she's not the only one who has been scammed.

The victim told police that she met 35-year-old John Martin Hill on Match.com in March.

When they met, she said Hill told her he was a millionaire. After a whirlwind romance, he convinced his victim they we were in love and went house hunting.

"Within a week of knowing one another, they agreed to get married," Gwinnett County police said in a satement.

The woman said she gave Hill over $80,000 to buy a house and furniture. Once she sent the money, however, he stop talking to her.

Detectives began an investigation into Hill and they say the quickly found out that he lived at an apartment in unincorportated Duluth with a woman and child. They also say that Hill has changed his name more than five times in less than three years.

Police believe this woman isn't the only one who has been allegedly scammed by Hill. They say he's accused of similar crimes in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia.

Officials have isued a warrant for Hill's arrest charging him with felony theft by deception.

If you have any information on Hill's wherabouts, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.