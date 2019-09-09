< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var date 2019-09-09

Police: Robber held McDonald's employees at gunpoint Police: Robber held McDonald's employees at gunpoint

By FOX 5 News

Posted Sep 09 2019 11:32AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 09 2019 05:52PM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 07:35PM EDT    09 2019 05:52PM  By FOX 5 News

Posted Sep 09 2019 11:32AM EDT
Video Posted Sep 09 2019 05:52PM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 07:35PM EDT  b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427996550" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Henry County police are searching for a suspect who robbed a fast-food restaurant at gunpoint.</p> <p>According to police, the suspect brought a long gun into a McDonald's on the 100 block of Eagles Landing Parkway on Aug. 29.</p> <p>Police shared security footage of the suspect, who was wearing a blue and white hooded jacket with his mouth and hands covered.</p> <p>In one of the photos, the man is pointing his long gun right at a McDonald's employee standing near the register.</p> <p>If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect please call Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More News Stories

Democrat Jon Ossoff enters Senate 2020 race

By Claire Simms, FOX 5 News

Posted Sep 09 2019 10:15PM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 10:46PM EDT

A fourth Democrat has entered the race to challenge Senator David Perdue in 2020.

Jon Ossoff plans to formally announce his candidacy via an online video Tuesday morning. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Jon_Ossoff_enters_Senate_race_0_7647980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Jon_Ossoff_enters_Senate_race_0_7647980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Jon_Ossoff_enters_Senate_race_0_7647980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Jon_Ossoff_enters_Senate_race_0_7647980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Jon_Ossoff_enters_Senate_race_0_7647980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jon Ossoff enters Senate race" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democrat Jon Ossoff enters Senate 2020 race</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Claire Simms</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 10:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 10:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fourth Democrat has entered the race to challenge Senator David Perdue in 2020.</p><p>Jon Ossoff plans to formally announce his candidacy via an online video Tuesday morning. A documentary filmmaker, Ossoff became a household name in 2017 when he ran in a special election against Republican Karen Handel for the 6th Congressional District. Handel won that contest by 3.6 points. </p><p>Though new to politics, Ossoff is a proven fundraiser, having accumulated nearly $30 million during his congressional bid.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/coast-guard-noises-heard-during-search-for-4-inside-cargo-ship" title="All 4 crew members rescued off capsized ship" data-articleId="427980292" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/3_trapped_crew_members_rescued_off_capsi_0_7647175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/3_trapped_crew_members_rescued_off_capsi_0_7647175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/3_trapped_crew_members_rescued_off_capsi_0_7647175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/3_trapped_crew_members_rescued_off_capsi_0_7647175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/3_trapped_crew_members_rescued_off_capsi_0_7647175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="3 trapped crew members rescued off capsized ship" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>All 4 crew members rescued off capsized ship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 09:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 06:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The fourth and last crew member trapped inside a capsized cargo ship off the coast of Georgia has been rescued.</p><p>Coast Guard Lt. Lloyd Heflin told The Associated Press in a text message that the South Korean crew member was rescued just before 6 p.m. Monday.</p><p>He says the crew member appears to be in good medical condition but is being evaluated.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/opposition-to-dekalb-county-go-bond-proposal" title="Opposition to DeKalb County 'GO bond' proposal" data-articleId="428111400" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Opposition_to__Go_Bond__proposal_0_7647983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Opposition_to__Go_Bond__proposal_0_7647983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Opposition_to__Go_Bond__proposal_0_7647983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Opposition_to__Go_Bond__proposal_0_7647983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/Opposition_to__Go_Bond__proposal_0_7647983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Protests as DeKalb County proposes new taxes" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Opposition to DeKalb County 'GO bond' proposal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 10:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 10:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"No New Tax" was the message Monday night from dozens of protestors and parents at the DeKalb County School Board meeting. They were attending the community input session in opposition to a proposed 15-year general obligation or "GO Bond." Many were also calling on Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green to step down now.</p><p>Just off the property of the DeKalb County School District, numerous protestors hailed their concerns to all could see and hear. Inside at the community input session, many like Heather Schoeman had a direct message for the board.

"The Superintendent needs to be replaced immediately, drifting aimlessly through another school year just doesn't make sense," said Schoeman. Most Recent

Opposition to DeKalb County 'GO bond' proposal

Search for gunman who ran over, robbed shopper in store parking lot

Democrat Jon Ossoff enters Senate 2020 race

Sarah Palin's husband appears to be seeking a divorce

California governor signs vaccine bills he demanded data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20DEKALB%20SCHOOLS%20NEW%20TAX%20RALLY%2010P%20_00.00.30.21_1568083236346.png_7648125_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20DEKALB%20SCHOOLS%20NEW%20TAX%20RALLY%2010P%20_00.00.30.21_1568083236346.png_7648125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20DEKALB%20SCHOOLS%20NEW%20TAX%20RALLY%2010P%20_00.00.30.21_1568083236346.png_7648125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20DEKALB%20SCHOOLS%20NEW%20TAX%20RALLY%2010P%20_00.00.30.21_1568083236346.png_7648125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Opposition to DeKalb County 'GO bond' proposal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-for-gunman-who-ran-over-robbed-shopper-in-store-parking-lot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20PEDESTRIAN%20ROBBED%20AND%20HIT%2010P%20_00.00.26.14_1568081538614.png_7647685_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20PEDESTRIAN%20ROBBED%20AND%20HIT%2010P%20_00.00.26.14_1568081538614.png_7647685_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20PEDESTRIAN%20ROBBED%20AND%20HIT%2010P%20_00.00.26.14_1568081538614.png_7647685_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20PEDESTRIAN%20ROBBED%20AND%20HIT%2010P%20_00.00.26.14_1568081538614.png_7647685_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/09/P%20PEDESTRIAN%20ROBBED%20AND%20HIT%2010P%20_00.00.26.14_1568081538614.png_7647685_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search for gunman who ran over, robbed shopper in store parking lot</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/democrat-jon-ossoff-enters-senate-2020-race" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/24/Ossoff_5pm_0_3369315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/24/Ossoff_5pm_0_3369315_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/24/Ossoff_5pm_0_3369315_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/24/Ossoff_5pm_0_3369315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/05/24/Ossoff_5pm_0_3369315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democrat Jon Ossoff enters Senate 2020 race</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sarah-palin-s-husband-appears-to-be-seeking-a-divorce" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Sarah%20Palin%20WTVT%20GettyImages-120973295_1568078947467.jpg_7647905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Sarah%20Palin%20WTVT%20GettyImages-120973295_1568078947467.jpg_7647905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Sarah%20Palin%20WTVT%20GettyImages-120973295_1568078947467.jpg_7647905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Sarah%20Palin%20WTVT%20GettyImages-120973295_1568078947467.jpg_7647905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/09/Sarah%20Palin%20WTVT%20GettyImages-120973295_1568078947467.jpg_7647905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Alaska&#x20;Governor&#x20;Sarah&#x20;Palin&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x20;talks&#x20;with&#x20;her&#x20;husband&#x20;Todd&#x20;Palin&#x20;before&#x20;appearing&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Sean&#x20;Hannity&#x20;Show&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Iowa&#x20;State&#x20;Fair&#x20;August&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2011&#x20;in&#x20;Des&#x20;Moines&#x2c;&#x20;Iowa&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sarah Palin's husband appears to be seeking a divorce</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-governor-signs-vaccine-bills-he-demanded-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/California_governor_signs_vaccine_bills__0_7647699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>California governor signs vaccine bills he demanded</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST 