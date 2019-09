- Henry County police are searching for a suspect who robbed a fast-food restaurant at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspect brought a long gun into a McDonald's on the 100 block of Eagles Landing Parkway on Aug. 29.

Police shared security footage of the suspect, who was wearing a blue and white hooded jacket with his mouth and hands covered.

In one of the photos, the man is pointing his long gun right at a McDonald's employee standing near the register.

If you have any information about the robbery or the suspect please call Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.