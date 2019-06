- Police in Gwinnett County said officers need help finding a pair of determined crooks who broke into a woman’s car to steal her wallet. Police said the men removed part of the victim’s door handle to get into the car.

It happened May 27 at West Gwinnett Park in the 4400 block of Peachtree Industrial Blvd. near Norcross. Gwinnett County Police said the pair made off with credit cards and cash.

Police said the pair were then seen a short time later at the Target located at 3200 Holcomb Bridge Road, using the stolen credit cards.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).