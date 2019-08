- Police say a Marietta Walmart was evacuated after a man grabbed a knife from the sporting goods section during a dispute between him and a woman.

Marietta police said the suspect, identified as Jerry Wayne Thompson, was found and taken into custody Monday morning. Police said in a community alert that "everyone is safe."

Police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said that the incident began with a dispute between Thompson and a woman shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.

McPhilamy said a Walmart loss prevention worker reportedly saw Thompson grab a large filleting knife and called 911. Customers were told to leave.

Thompson is now charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

The incident came two days after a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.