- Atlanta police are investigating a violent carjacking that happened on Ponce de Leon Avenue Monday night.

Officials say around 9:49 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue in reference to a carjacking.

When they arrived, they met an older male victim with lacerations and scratches on his body.

The man told police that he was getting into his rental vehicle when he was approached by two young men on e-scooters.

The two men then attacked him, stole his vehicle, and fled, the man said to police.

Officials have not yet identified any suspects in the alleged carjacking.