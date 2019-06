- Police in Cobb County said they have arrested a man for punching an 84-year-old woman in the face during a purse snatching.

Oluwole Olushola, 42, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Metro Fugitive Task Force Friday. Olushola was charged in connection to an attack in the Publix parking lot in Vinings early Tuesday morning. Sondra Dillon said she was meeting friends when she said a man in a gray car blocked her path. Dillon said he jumped out of the car and grabbed her purse. She said she blacked out after he punched her.

Dillon had a black eye and bruises on her legs. She also has a large bruise on her arm where she believes the strap of her purse cut into her when the man yanked it off her shoulder.

The purse was later found in a dumpster at a construction site in Sandy Springs. Dillon said the thief stole her iPhone, cash and tried to use her credit cards.

Surveillance cameras caught an image of the car he was in, which didn’t have a tag.

Olushola was charged with robbery and faces additional charges ranging from battery to fraud. More charges are also likely, police said.

Cobb County Police said tips from the public helped lead them to Olushola. He was booked into the Cobb County Jail.

