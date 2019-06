- Cobb County police are trying to find a purse snatcher who punched an 84-year-old woman in the face and grabbed her belongings.

Sondra Dillon was meeting friends in the parking lot of the Publix in Vinings early Tuesday morning when she said a man in a gray car blocked her path.

"He jumped out and grabbed my purse, I must have blacked out. He obviously punched me and I don't know whether I hit the ground or he kicked me," said Dillon.

Dillon has a swollen black eye and bruises on her legs. She also has a large bruise on her arm where she believes the strap of her purse cut into her when the man yanked it off her shoulder.

Cobb County police are trying to track down the thief. Surveillance cameras caught an image of the car he was in. The car doesn't have a tag, but police hope someone will recognize it from damage on the side of the car.

"It's a 2005 Toyota Camry. It's a distinct vehicle, it has damage on the driver's side of the passenger door," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk.

"I'd like to punch him where it hurts. I want him caught so he can go to prison," said Dillon.

The purse was later found in a dumpster at a construction site in Sandy Springs. Dillon said the thief stole her iPhone, cash and tried to use her credit cards. Still, she said she feels lucky.

"He could have been more violent with me, he could have killed me. I'm very grateful I got away with what I did get away with," said Dillon

Police don't have a good description of the man. It's a very busy parking lot, and investigators hope someone spotted him and can give them a better description that will help them track him down.