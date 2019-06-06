< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var Search for man who punched 84-year-old woman in the face, stole her purse Search for man who punched 84-year-old woman in the face, stole her purse Search for man who punched 84-year-old woman in the face, stole her purse i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411209615");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411209615-0">7 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411209615-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.07.29_1559859727989.png_7361213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411209615-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.07.29_1559859727989.png_7361213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411209615-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 84 YO WOMAN PUNCHED 5P_00.00.07.29_1559859727989.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.20.16_1559859732834.png_7361217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411209615-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 84 YO WOMAN PUNCHED 5P_00.00.20.16_1559859732834.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.17.10_1559859730689.png_7361216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411209615-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 84 YO WOMAN PUNCHED 5P_00.00.17.10_1559859730689.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.15.28_1559859730463.png_7361215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411209615-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 84 YO WOMAN PUNCHED 5P_00.00.15.28_1559859730463.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.11.23_1559859728188.png_7361214_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411209615-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 84 YO WOMAN PUNCHED 5P_00.00.11.23_1559859728188.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.05.17_1559859725409.png_7361212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411209615-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 84 YO WOMAN PUNCHED 5P_00.00.05.17_1559859725409.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.03.00_1559859725049.png_7361211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411209615-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P 84 YO WOMAN PUNCHED 5P_00.00.03.00_1559859725049.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411209615-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.07.29_1559859727989.png_7361213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 84 YO WOMAN PUNCHED 5P_00.00.07.29_1559859727989.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.20.16_1559859732834.png_7361217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 84 YO WOMAN PUNCHED 5P_00.00.20.16_1559859732834.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.17.10_1559859730689.png_7361216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 84 YO WOMAN PUNCHED 5P_00.00.17.10_1559859730689.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.15.28_1559859730463.png_7361215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 84 YO WOMAN PUNCHED 5P_00.00.15.28_1559859730463.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.11.23_1559859728188.png_7361214_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 84 YO WOMAN PUNCHED 5P_00.00.11.23_1559859728188.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.05.17_1559859725409.png_7361212_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P 84 YO WOMAN PUNCHED 5P_00.00.05.17_1559859725409.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/search-for-man-who-punched-84-year-old-woman-in-the-face-stole-her-purse" data-title="Police: Man who punched woman, 84, in face" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/search-for-man-who-punched-84-year-old-woman-in-the-face-stole-her-purse" addthis:title="Police: Man who punched woman, 84, in face" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/search-for-man-who-punched-84-year-old-woman-in-the-face-stole-her-purse";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Denise\x20Dillon\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> By Denise Dillon, FOX 5 News
Posted Jun 06 2019 04:03PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 06:24PM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Cobb County police are trying to find a purse snatcher who punched an 84-year-old woman in the face and grabbed her belongings. </p> <p>Sondra Dillon was meeting friends in the parking lot of the Publix in Vinings early Tuesday morning when she said a man in a gray car blocked her path.</p> <p>"He jumped out and grabbed my purse, I must have blacked out. He obviously punched me and I don't know whether I hit the ground or he kicked me," said Dillon. </p> <p>Dillon has a swollen black eye and bruises on her legs. She also has a large bruise on her arm where she believes the strap of her purse cut into her when the man yanked it off her shoulder.</p> <p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411209615-411241171"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.20.16_1559859732834.png_7361217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.20.16_1559859732834.png_7361217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.20.16_1559859732834.png_7361217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.20.16_1559859732834.png_7361217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.20.16_1559859732834.png_7361217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411209615-411241171" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.20.16_1559859732834.png_7361217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.20.16_1559859732834.png_7361217_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.20.16_1559859732834.png_7361217_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.20.16_1559859732834.png_7361217_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.20.16_1559859732834.png_7361217_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p> <p>Cobb County police are trying to track down the thief. Surveillance cameras caught an image of the car he was in. The car doesn't have a tag, but police hope someone will recognize it from damage on the side of the car. </p> <p>"It's a 2005 Toyota Camry. It's a distinct vehicle, it has damage on the driver's side of the passenger door," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk. </p> <p>"I'd like to punch him where it hurts. I want him caught so he can go to prison," said Dillon. </p> <p>The purse was later found in a dumpster at a construction site in Sandy Springs. Dillon said the thief stole her iPhone, cash and tried to use her credit cards. Still, she said she feels lucky. </p> <p>"He could have been more violent with me, he could have killed me. I'm very grateful I got away with what I did get away with," said Dillon</p> <p>Police don't have a good description of the man. The president was in France marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion at the time." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia lawmakers praise President Trump for signing disaster relief bill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cal Callaway</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump signed into law Thursday disaster relief funding for Georgia and other Southern states devastated last fall by Hurricane Michael.</p><p>The president signed the bill while in France attending observances of the 75th anniversary of the Allied offensive of Normandy during World War II.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-arrested-for-kidnapping-raping-woman-at-bus-stop-makes-first-appearance" title="Man arrested for kidnapping, raping woman at bus stop makes first appearance" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.01.18.01_1559860832452.png_7361319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.01.18.01_1559860832452.png_7361319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.01.18.01_1559860832452.png_7361319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.01.18.01_1559860832452.png_7361319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.01.18.01_1559860832452.png_7361319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested for kidnapping, raping woman at bus stop makes first appearance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kerry Charles</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man, charged with raping a woman who was walking to a bus stop, before a judge Thursday morning.</p><p>Investigators say Anthony Bernard Thomas, Jr. , 18, approached the victim near a bus stop along Flint River Road and Glenwoods Drive in Riverdale around 6:45 a.m. Thomas is accused of dragging the woman into a wooded area, then raping her.</p><p>Captain Scott Stubbs tells FOX 5 News, the victim fought her way free and ran through a neighborhood screaming for help. Officers arrested Thomas in Jonesboro within an hour of receiving the call for help.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/democratic-presidential-hopefuls-visit-atlanta" title="Democratic presidential hopefuls visit Atlanta" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_DemsinAtlanta_060619_1559842364809_7360049_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic presidential hopefuls visit Atlanta</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Claire Simms</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four of the biggest names in the Democratic race for president are in Atlanta on Thursday.</p><p>Former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.07.29_1559859727989.png_7361213_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.07.29_1559859727989.png_7361213_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.07.29_1559859727989.png_7361213_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%2084%20YO%20WOMAN%20PUNCHED%205P_00.00.07.29_1559859727989.png_7361213_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Search for man who punched 84-year-old woman in the face, stole her purse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-lawmakers-praise-president-trump-for-signing-disaster-relief-bill" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Image-1_1559859259225_7360798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Image-1_1559859259225_7360798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Image-1_1559859259225_7360798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Image-1_1559859259225_7360798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Image-1_1559859259225_7360798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Trump&#x20;tweeted&#x20;this&#x20;photo&#x20;June&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;showing&#x20;his&#x20;signature&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;long-awaited&#x20;disaster&#x20;aid&#x20;bill&#x20;which&#x20;finally&#x20;reached&#x20;his&#x20;desk&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;president&#x20;was&#x20;in&#x20;France&#x20;marking&#x20;the&#x20;75th&#x20;anniversary&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;D-Day&#x20;invasion&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;time&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Georgia lawmakers praise President Trump for signing disaster relief bill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-arrested-for-kidnapping-raping-woman-at-bus-stop-makes-first-appearance" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.01.18.01_1559860832452.png_7361319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.01.18.01_1559860832452.png_7361319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.01.18.01_1559860832452.png_7361319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.01.18.01_1559860832452.png_7361319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.01.18.01_1559860832452.png_7361319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested for kidnapping, raping woman at bus stop makes first appearance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-stabbed-during-violent-robbery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/V%20MLK%20ARMED%20ROBBERY%20STABBING%205P_00.00.01.18_1559855952777.png_7360586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/V%20MLK%20ARMED%20ROBBERY%20STABBING%205P_00.00.01.18_1559855952777.png_7360586_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/V%20MLK%20ARMED%20ROBBERY%20STABBING%205P_00.00.01.18_1559855952777.png_7360586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/V%20MLK%20ARMED%20ROBBERY%20STABBING%205P_00.00.01.18_1559855952777.png_7360586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/V%20MLK%20ARMED%20ROBBERY%20STABBING%205P_00.00.01.18_1559855952777.png_7360586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man stabbed during violent robbery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/mike-foltynewicz-gives-up-2-more-hr-pirates-beat-braves-6-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mike Foltynewicz gives up 2 more HR, Pirates beat Braves 6-1</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); News
Weather
Good Day
Sports
About Us About Us Follow Us FOX 5 Atlanta App
FOX 5 Storm Team App 