- The Gwinnett County Police Department is looking for a missing man.

Andrew Dix, 43, disappeared early Wednesday around 2 a.m. Officials said he left his sister's Windscape Village Lane home after getting into an argument and hasn't been seen since then.

Dix is described as a black male, 6'3", and about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Dix was last seen wearing burgundy sweatpants, a black and grey hoodie, and dark blue high top sneakers.

Anyone with information on Dix's whereabouts is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.