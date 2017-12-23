Police make first arrest in robbery and murder at Barcelona Wine Bar

- There's been a major update in the murder of Chelsea Beller, the restaurant manager of Barcelona Wine Bar as Atlanta Police say they have made the first arrest in the case.

DNA reportedly matched Samuel Ott, 21, who was charged with felony murder, assault, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.

Investigators say when the three men fled they carjacked a Lyft driver, bailed out a short distance later then tried to scale a barbed wire fence, leaving blood evidence on discarded clothing.

"Gloves, clothing, things like that so we sent them to the GBI crime lab for analysis to see if we could pull any DNA," APD Spokesman Carlos Campos said.

Campos said the DNA analysis, at least some of it, matched a database of known criminals.

"At least some of the DNA we have collected has given us a match with a known individual," he said.

Earlier this week, APD investigators learned the DNA was a match to Ott.

Ott was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

“It’s only a matter of time before the evidence will lead us to the other two who carried out this cold-blooded and cowardly act," says Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields.

The amount of money being offered for information leading to an arrest in the Barcelona Wine Bar murder has been increased to $38,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Atlanta Police or Crimestoppers at (404) 577-TIPS.