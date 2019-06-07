< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411475436" class="mod-wrapper Police investigate serial break-ins at Atlanta restaurant addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-investigate-serial-break-ins-at-atlanta-restaurant" addthis:title="Police investigate serial break-ins at Atlanta restaurant"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411475436.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411475436");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411475436-411475184"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411475436-411475184" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/may31_1559956779505_7366013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/police-investigate-serial-break-ins-at-atlanta-restaurant">FOX 5 News </a>, <a By FOX 5 News, marissa mitchell
Posted Jun 07 2019 09:20PM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 09:22PM EDT It's only so much you can take as a business owner," Joseph said. "It's crazy to me. It doesn't make any sense."</p> <p>Joseph added surveillance cameras captured burglaries in the act. APD confirmed to FOX 5 it is investigating a man seen in surveillance video during a burglary at the property on May 31. During that crime, Joseph said the thief made off with more than $9,000 worth of liquor and cash.</p> <p>The business is approximately one mile from a police precinct, Joseph stressed.</p> <p>Police released the following statement on the matter to FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell Friday:</p> <p>"...We certainly understand the owner’s concerns and investigators are working hard to identify and apprehend the person or persons responsible for these incidents. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether the location is near one of our precincts or across the zone. We have increased patrols around this business and officers have been made aware of the issues and will remain on alert."</p> <p>Still Joseph insisted he may have to relocate to escape the slew of crimes.</p> <p>"It is hard to survive as a small business owner as it is, and on top of that, to continuously get broken into. If something doesn't happen, there's no way we can continue," he insisted.</p> <p>Officers said they are looking into whether the man seen on surveillance in the May crime is linked to others. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Trump__Mexico_tariff_plan_suspended_0_7366018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 09:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- President Donald Trump said Friday he is suspending plans to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico.</p><p>The President announced his decision in two tweets made on his verified Twitter account.</p><p>I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to....</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/couple-sees-rape-victim-on-their-way-to-work-stops-to-help" title="Couple sees rape victim on their way to work, stops to help" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.25.21_1559947876580.png_7365571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.25.21_1559947876580.png_7365571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.25.21_1559947876580.png_7365571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.25.21_1559947876580.png_7365571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.25.21_1559947876580.png_7365571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Couple sees rape victim on their way to work, stops to help</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kerry Charles</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 06:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A young woman walking to a bus stop was dragged to a wooded area and raped behind a gas station along Flint River Road in Riverdale on Wednesday morning.</p><p>The victim spoke with FOX 5's Kerry Charles by phone.</p><p>“What were you thinking,” Charles asked.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/deputies-newborn-baby-found-in-wooded-area" title="Deputies looking for mother after newborn baby found in plastic bag in woods" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20NEWBORN%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P%20_00.01.10.27_1559943045753.png_7364850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20NEWBORN%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P%20_00.01.10.27_1559943045753.png_7364850_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20NEWBORN%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P%20_00.01.10.27_1559943045753.png_7364850_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20NEWBORN%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P%20_00.01.10.27_1559943045753.png_7364850_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20NEWBORN%20FOUND%20IN%20WOODS%205P%20_00.01.10.27_1559943045753.png_7364850_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies looking for mother after newborn baby found in plastic bag in woods</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In what the sheriff calls a case of “divine intervention”, Forsyth County authorities are trying to find the mother of a newborn girl who they discovered in a wooded area Thursday night.</p><p>Deputies found the girl in a plastic bag in woods near Daves Creek Road in southeastern Forsyth County after they received a call from residents who heard the child.</p><p>Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman praised those residents for calling 911 at a Friday morning news conference.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/no-need-to-worry-about-the-football-field-sized-asteroid-that-is-headed-in-earths-direction-space"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/LOCATION_1559951440462_7365809_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The massive space rock, which has a diameter of 164 feet, will likely fly by the planet on Sept. 9, 2019. (Photo by NASA)" title="LOCATION_1559951440462-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>No need to worry about the football-field-sized asteroid headed towards Earth, space agency says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A double-decker bus in London is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)" title="getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/booze-infused-dole-whip-cookie-sandwich-now-available-at-disney-restaurant"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pressphoto_dolewhipboozycookie_060719_1559940460458_7364527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich is shown in a promotional image. (Photo credit: Wine Bar George)" title="pressphoto_dolewhipboozycookie_060719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Booze-infused Dole Whip cookie sandwich now available at Disney restaurant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/family-seeks-answers-after-veterans-body-came-back-from-prison-missing-throat-heart-brain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Everett Palmer Jr. died last April during his time at a Pennsylvania prison. His body came back to his family without a throat, heart and brain. Now, his loved ones are seeking answers. (Photo Courtesy: Palmer Family via Justice4Everett)" title="THUMB Everett Palmer 46631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family seeks answers after veteran's body came back from prison missing throat, heart, brain</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/Trump_attempts_to_walk_back_acknowledgem_0_7331538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>President Trump suspends plan to impose tariff on Mexican products</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/no-need-to-worry-about-the-football-field-sized-asteroid-that-is-headed-in-earths-direction-space" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/LOCATION_1559951440462_7365809_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/LOCATION_1559951440462_7365809_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/LOCATION_1559951440462_7365809_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/LOCATION_1559951440462_7365809_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/LOCATION_1559951440462_7365809_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;massive&#x20;space&#x20;rock&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;has&#x20;a&#x20;diameter&#x20;of&#x20;164&#x20;feet&#x2c;&#x20;will&#x20;likely&#x20;fly&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;planet&#x20;on&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;9&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;NASA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No need to worry about the football-field-sized asteroid headed towards Earth, space agency says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;double-decker&#x20;bus&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Oli&#x20;Scarff&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/couple-sees-rape-victim-on-their-way-to-work-stops-to-help" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.25.21_1559947876580.png_7365571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.25.21_1559947876580.png_7365571_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.25.21_1559947876580.png_7365571_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.25.21_1559947876580.png_7365571_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/P%20CLAYTON%20RAPE%20ARREST%205P_00.00.25.21_1559947876580.png_7365571_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple sees rape victim on their way to work, stops to help</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-charged-with-sexual-exploitation-of-a-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20SEXUAL%20EXPLOITATION%20ARREST%205P%20_00.00.07.23_1559947439096.png_7365415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20SEXUAL%20EXPLOITATION%20ARREST%205P%20_00.00.07.23_1559947439096.png_7365415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20SEXUAL%20EXPLOITATION%20ARREST%205P%20_00.00.07.23_1559947439096.png_7365415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20SEXUAL%20EXPLOITATION%20ARREST%205P%20_00.00.07.23_1559947439096.png_7365415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/V%20SEXUAL%20EXPLOITATION%20ARREST%205P%20_00.00.07.23_1559947439096.png_7365415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Matthew&#x20;Cody&#x20;Smith&#x2c;&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Barrow&#x20;County&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Hall&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged with sexual exploitation of a child</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Contact Us News
Local
I-Team
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Download the App
Weather
Closings
Netcams
Download the App
Good Day
Pet of the Day
About Good Day Sports
High 5 Sports
About FOX 5 Sports
About Us
FOX 5 People
Jobs at FOX 5
Internships
What's on FOX 5
Closed Captioning Watch FOX 5 News
Video
Call for Action
Contests
Contact Us
Follow Us Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public FIle 