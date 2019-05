- A driver had to be pulled from their vehicle after crashing while trying to escape police.

The crash happened on Union Grove Road in DeKalb County.

According to officials, police working another crash scene saw the driver and went after them.

The driver eventually crashed and had to be pulled from the wreckage.

Medics transported the unidentified person to the hospital.

Police have not yet released any charges, or what led them to start a chase.