- DeKalb County police are hoping you can help them find two women who went missing on Tuesday.

According to police, 71-year-old Maudine Phelps and 63-year-old Phoebe Jackson-Nemeth were driving to a doctor's appointment in Decatur on March 5. They never got to the doctor's office.

Officials say Phelps is diagnosed with dementia and Jackson-Nemeth is deaf.

They were driving a silver 2018 Hyundai Elantra with the Georgia tag CHE8235.

If you have any information that can help, please call the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.