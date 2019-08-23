< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Pawn shop owner escapes as masked gunman burglarizes store fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Pawn shop owner escapes as masked gunman burglarizes store&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/pawn-shop-owner-escapes-as-masked-gunman-burglarizes-store" data-title="Pawn shop owner escapes as masked gunman burglarizes store" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/pawn-shop-owner-escapes-as-masked-gunman-burglarizes-store" addthis:title="Pawn shop owner escapes as masked gunman burglarizes store"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425379370.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li 23 2019 10:42PM By George Franco, FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 23 2019 10:28PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 23 2019 10:42PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 10:45PM EDT class='dateline'>MCDONOUGH, Ga (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A McDonough pawn shop owner escaped with her life Friday afternoon after a dangerous encounter with a masked intruder. McDonough police said the gun-toting masked man burst into the Kwik Kash Pawn shop around 4:30 p.m.</p> <p>“There he is going in, of course, he grabbed the door to go in, was wearing gloves so he knew there would be no prints,” Detective T.F. Spangenberg described surveillance video from outside the store.</p> <p>The gloves hid his fingerprints, the hoodie and mask hid his face.</p> <p>“Under the hood, he has a mask, and it looks like a ‘Jason’ mask or a mask from ‘Scary Movie,’” said Spangenberg.</p> <p>This was no movie character, it was an armed robber who jumped through a security entrance window and immediately demanded the owner take him to the safe.</p> <p>“She says, ‘no, take this cash,’ he goes ‘no, take me to the safe in the back’ and she struggles with him,” said Detective Spangenberg.</p> <p>The detective said the owner, a petite woman, about five-feet-four-inches tall handed the gunman about $60 and then broke away.</p> <p>She then ran around the jewelry counter as he gave chase.</p> <p>Detective Spangenberg told FOX 5 News the man grabbed jewelry from the counter when it broke under his weight. He said the woman then went into a battle stance, determined to fight off the masked man.</p> <p>“Then the owner of the store who was struggling with him, throws a jigsaw at him and then he leaves the store,” said Detective Spangenberg.</p> <p>Surveillance video shows the masked villain leave with a little cash and some jewels. He hopped into a red mustang with a big white stripe waiting around the corner of the store. It was earlier recorded dropping off the culprit before he went into Kwik Kash Pawn.</p> <p>Detective Spangenberg said the woman had a few scratches from the dangerous encounter which could have ended much worse.</p> <p>“She didn’t show him she was scared she struggled with him. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/after-numerous-cases-of-mail-theft-man-finds-creative-way-to-keep-an-eye-on-his-mail" title="After numerous cases of mail theft, man finds creative way to keep an eye on his mail" data-articleId="425373082" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Residents_work_to_prevent_mail_theft_0_7613886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Residents_work_to_prevent_mail_theft_0_7613886_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Residents_work_to_prevent_mail_theft_0_7613886_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Residents_work_to_prevent_mail_theft_0_7613886_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Residents_work_to_prevent_mail_theft_0_7613886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Residents work to prevent mail theft" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>After numerous cases of mail theft, man finds creative way to keep an eye on his mail</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Denise Dillon</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 09:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 10:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Missing and stolen mail has become a real problem lately in one neighborhood, and folks are finding creative ways to keep an eye on their letters and cards.</p><p>Long-time residents in the Historic Brookhaven neighborhood said stolen mail has happened periodically over the years, and in the past week, it's picked up again. </p><p>Neighbors said lately mail is found abandoned on the ground or in someone else's box.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/georgia-sheriff-holds-raffle-to-give-gun-away-" title="Georgia sheriff holds raffle to 'give gun away'" data-articleId="425376491" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Sheriff_holds_raffle_to__give_away__guns_0_7612959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Sheriff_holds_raffle_to__give_away__guns_0_7612959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Sheriff_holds_raffle_to__give_away__guns_0_7612959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Sheriff_holds_raffle_to__give_away__guns_0_7612959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Sheriff_holds_raffle_to__give_away__guns_0_7612959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sheriff holds raffle to 'give away' guns" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia sheriff holds raffle to 'give gun away'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Morse Diggs</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 10:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Georgia sheriff is sponsoring a raffle that will award guns to citizens.</p><p>Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley acknowledges the action set for the entire month of September has sparked some backlash.</p><p>The reason can be seen in the headlines of mass casualty events in other parts of the nation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/at-t-workers-plan-to-go-on-strike" title="AT&T workers plan to go on strike" data-articleId="425403867" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/AT_T_workers_plan_to_go_on_strike_0_7613917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/AT_T_workers_plan_to_go_on_strike_0_7613917_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/AT_T_workers_plan_to_go_on_strike_0_7613917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/AT_T_workers_plan_to_go_on_strike_0_7613917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/AT_T_workers_plan_to_go_on_strike_0_7613917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="AT&T workers plan to go on strike" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AT&T workers plan to go on strike</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kerry Charles</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 01:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thousands of AT&T workers plan to go on strike if the company does not take part in what they consider fair negotiations. A union that represents those employees says the company is participating in unfair labor practices. A work stoppage could begin late Friday night.</p><p>"Unfortunately, it is going to affect our customers," says Shane Peterson, president of the Communications Workers of America Local 3205 in Covington. "That's something that we as technicians, service representatives and everybody takes very seriously."</p><p>Peterson says talks between the company and the union have stalled. He says the union contract expired August 3.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> 