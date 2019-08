- Paulding County deputies are on the lookout for a would-be abductor in a white work van.

Investigators said the Hispanic male tried to lure an 11-year-old into his work van just after 6 o'clock on School Road in northern Paulding County in the Burnt Hickory community.

Deputies said the sixth-grader did everything right.

"A Hispanic male pulled up in a white van and told her to get in the car. Being a smart little girl like she is she immediately ran home," Sgt. Ashley Henson remarked

The victim's mom told FOX 5 News her daughter first hid behind someone else's house just in case the suspect followed her. Once home, they called 911, but the suspect and his white GMC van had cleared area.

Investigators said the 11-year-old responded appropriately.

"Just want to credit the little girl for getting away as quickly as possible and for contacting her mom who contacted us," Sgt. Ashley Henson.

Detectives got these clear images of the GMC Savanna Work van from home surveillance cameras and they want everyone to be on the lookout.

Amanda Tyson said this is an instance where social media should help.

"There's a lot of people on Facebook and it is being shared around, so hopefully they can find him," Tyson told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.

Anyone with information on this case or saw the vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the area of School Road and Benson Road should call detectives in the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Investigations Division at 770-443-3016.