"Once I informed them that this involved a formerly homeless veteran who is barely getting by paycheck-to-paycheck, they agreed to waive some of the storage fees and get the fee down from $650 down to $250, so that's great. We will do what we can to pull together the rest," said Watts, an Army veteran who served two tours in Iraq.
Watts and two FOX 5 viewers met Bowen at the impound lot Wednesday afternoon to finally get his car back.
“It’s beyond a blessing. It’s like a godsend, sent from heaven,” Bowen said. “Now, I can wait around a little bit. I can make some breakfast or something. Drink some tea.”
“First of all, he gave his life for us. To fight for his country,” a woman, who help Bowen, but didn’t want to be identified for this story spoke with FOX 5’s Portia Bruner.
In recent years, Bowen lost his job, his wife and his home--which left him living on the streets of metro Atlanta for three years.
"I was homeless and living out of my car, but the V.A. got me into a program so that I could get this apartment," Bowen told FOX 5's Portia Bruner Tuesday.
Bowen, a Vietnam Veteran, said this is one of the nicest things which has ever happened to him. He explained when he came back from the war, he was not greeted as a hero, but this more than made up for it.
“If you have a heart, you might reach out to someone else,” the woman said, explaining why she wanted to reach out to help. “I like to give,” she said.
As for Watts and Operation Rally Point, Bowen has a strong opinion.
“I asked him ‘can I join?’” he said.
Anyone who would like to learn more about Operation Rally Point can visit oprallypoint.org.
RELATED: Veteran faces fees after stolen car found in Atlanta
Posted Jun 26 2019 04:09PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 05:21PM EDT
DeKalb County Police are trying to figure out who shot a man that stumbled into the Tucker Precinct Wednesday afternoon.
A lady sitting inside the lobby said the man walked in around 3:37 p.m. and asked her for assistance.
"He said ma'am I need help, I've been shot," DeKalb County resident Mary Phillips told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor.
Posted Jun 26 2019 11:39AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 11:50AM EDT
Health officials have issued a warning after potential hepatitis A exposure at a restaurant in Bartow County.
A food handler at the Willy's Mexicana Grill on Main Street in Cartersville has been diagnosed with hepatitis A. The employee worked while infectious between May 31 through June 17, according to the Bartow County Health Department.
Officials said while it's rare for restaurant goers to get sick from an "infected food handler," patrons should still contact their healthcare provider if they ate at Willy's during those dates.
Posted Jun 26 2019 04:20PM EDT
Water crews in Dunwoody spent most of Wednesday repairing a massive water main break which shut down an intersection.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the intersection of Peeler Road and Cherring Drive around 4:15 p.m. It spotted bulldozer and backhoe surrounding a large area of dirt where the roadway should be.
Dunwoody Police said the intersection will be closed until the repairs are complete.